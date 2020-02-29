Barclays PLC Grows Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of New Residential Investment worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Nomura increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.85%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 92.17%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

