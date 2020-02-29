Barclays PLC Has $10.54 Million Holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 280.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,523 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 85,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

