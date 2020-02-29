Barclays PLC Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after purchasing an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after purchasing an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $158.64 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,690 shares of company stock worth $60,640,964. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

