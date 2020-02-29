Barclays PLC Has $7.48 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.35% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $88.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.50. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

