Barclays PLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 206.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.51% of Regenxbio worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Regenxbio by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Regenxbio during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Regenxbio by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regenxbio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.83. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regenxbio news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $160,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $160,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

