Barclays PLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 389.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,210 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.80% of TG Therapeutics worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.22.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

