Barclays PLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,405,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,953 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,681,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,637 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.