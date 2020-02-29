Barclays PLC Has $9.39 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Agree Realty worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after acquiring an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,382,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,557,000.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Agree Realty stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.01. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $80.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

