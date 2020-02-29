Barclays PLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

NYSE KRC opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.