Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 857.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.28, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

