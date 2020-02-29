Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Murphy USA worth $9,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

