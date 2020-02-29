Barclays PLC Increases Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 225.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.53. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $71.19.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.18 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 13,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $799,435.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,482,663 shares in the company, valued at $87,032,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,216 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,264. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

