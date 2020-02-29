Barclays PLC Increases Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 149,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,547,000 after acquiring an additional 539,112 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $308,192,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,806,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,955,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,557,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

MDC stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,876 shares of company stock worth $7,889,072. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

