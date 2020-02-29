Barclays PLC Increases Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 111,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of National Fuel Gas worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,467,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NFG opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

