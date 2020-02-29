Barclays PLC Increases Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 143.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of WEX worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WEX by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in WEX by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Cowen started coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.06.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $187.24 on Friday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $440.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

