Barclays PLC Purchases 134,155 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Equitable stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Equitable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $72,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

