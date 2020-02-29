Barclays PLC Purchases 143,009 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 503.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,009 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Crowdstrike worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the third quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.52.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 124,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $6,209,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,271,745 shares of company stock valued at $431,978,975.

