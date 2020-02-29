Barclays PLC Purchases 23,729 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Cousins Properties worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 405,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $35.69 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

