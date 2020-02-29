Barclays PLC Purchases 31,574 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 119.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Churchill Downs worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

