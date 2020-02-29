Barclays PLC Purchases 4,059 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of NewMarket worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEU opened at $388.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.00. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $381.29 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.53.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $534.45 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEU. Zacks Investment Research cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

