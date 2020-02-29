Barclays PLC Purchases 6,271 Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.33% of TC Pipelines worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines, LP has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 69.23%. Analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCP shares. TheStreet upgraded TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

TC Pipelines Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

