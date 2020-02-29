Barclays PLC Purchases 87,903 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 165.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $76,419 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

