Barclays PLC Raises Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 158.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,066 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Arrow Electronics worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

