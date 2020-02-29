Barclays PLC Raises Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 525.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 306,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of DCP Midstream worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,742,000 after buying an additional 2,989,560 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 422,394 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 65,136 shares in the last quarter. 54.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. DCP Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

