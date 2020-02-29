Barclays PLC Raises Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,836,000 after buying an additional 442,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,067,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,864,000 after buying an additional 91,010 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,325,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 189.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 460,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,459,000 after buying an additional 300,934 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,254.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,056.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock worth $9,435,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.36.

MASI stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $118.93 and a 52 week high of $186.91. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

