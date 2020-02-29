Barclays PLC Reduces Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,462 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1,463.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 324,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

SBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

