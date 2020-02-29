Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,403,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,552 shares of company stock worth $5,127,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

