Barclays PLC Sells 11,032 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Mercury Systems worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 64,833 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $650,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY opened at $73.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,625 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

