Barclays PLC Sells 122,738 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,738 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 738,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQM stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $47.66.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. EQM Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.73%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

