Barclays PLC Sells 27,811 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,811 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Aspen Technology worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,486 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZPN stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.13.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.