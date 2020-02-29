Barclays PLC Sells 8,193 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,950,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. Citigroup began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.83.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $352.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.66 and a 12-month high of $413.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The company had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

