Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $9,718,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 18.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after purchasing an additional 101,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 47.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

