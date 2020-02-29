Basic Attention Token Price Hits $0.22 (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $311.82 million and approximately $61.40 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), GOPAX, Cobinhood and Zebpay. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,430,500,738 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Bittrex, CPDAX, Huobi, ZB.COM, WazirX, Gate.io, Binance, Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Poloniex, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, HitBTC, IDCM, DDEX, Livecoin, Ethfinex, AirSwap, IDEX, Bancor Network, ABCC, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Liqui, BitBay and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

