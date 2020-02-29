Bata Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Bata has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. Bata has a market capitalization of $51,625.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00686344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007542 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

