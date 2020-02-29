Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €75.15 ($87.38).

BMW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of ETR BMW traded down €0.91 ($1.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €58.93 ($68.52). The stock had a trading volume of 5,834,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a twelve month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €67.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

