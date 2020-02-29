BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.60).

BBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 358 ($4.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC cut shares of BBA Aviation to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of BBA Aviation from GBX 336 ($4.42) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BBA Aviation in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

BBA Aviation stock opened at GBX 322.10 ($4.24) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.07. BBA Aviation has a 1 year low of GBX 267.25 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 408.50 ($5.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About BBA Aviation

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

