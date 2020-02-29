Beacon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $98,615.00 and $19.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00341748 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010654 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019245 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000207 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,314,663 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,841 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

