Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Short Interest Update

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 30th total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 67,914 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. 888,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

