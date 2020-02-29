Beam Price Down 18.4% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. In the last week, Beam has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00006654 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market capitalization of $32.18 million and approximately $29.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005412 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 56,212,880 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

