BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $420,688.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $420,688.00 and $61.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000218 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000136 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,384,451,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

