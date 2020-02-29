Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 611.33 ($8.04).

BEZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.22) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 534.50 ($7.03) on Friday. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 501.50 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 556.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 570.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake bought 1,888 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96). Insiders purchased a total of 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $23,566,692 in the last 90 days.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

