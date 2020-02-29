Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.38.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $7,588,711,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after buying an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after buying an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,837,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.94. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

