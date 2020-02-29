Beetle Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $30,719.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00055719 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 217,513,876 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $50.98, $5.60, $24.43, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

