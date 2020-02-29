Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 4,639.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Bel Fuse worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bel Fuse by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bel Fuse by 5.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

BELFB stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.56. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.