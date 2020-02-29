Benz Tops 1-Day Volume of $729.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Benz has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $358.00 and $729.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.79 or 0.02584320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00225972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00134953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

