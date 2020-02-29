Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 752,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. 379,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHLB. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.