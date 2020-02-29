Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a news impact score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $75.65. 4,756,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

