Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

BYSI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.88. 69,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,212. The firm has a market cap of $420.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beyondspring has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.80.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyondspring will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Beyondspring by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beyondspring by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Beyondspring during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Beyondspring by 49.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Beyondspring by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

