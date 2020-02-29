Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $152,296.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.02443245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00225507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.