B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

BGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,351,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,175. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.65. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.